Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Buys £15,000 in Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,648.94).

TSTL stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.06) on Wednesday. Tristel plc has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.61). The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market cap of £146.30 million and a P/E ratio of -242.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.04%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

