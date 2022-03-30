TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will announce $46.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.03 million and the lowest is $43.90 million. TrueCar reported sales of $65.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $196.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TrueCar.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 217,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 776,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

