Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.55. 242,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,095. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.