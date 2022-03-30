Truist Financial Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $63.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $48,728,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

