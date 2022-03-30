TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 53.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 6,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,722. The company has a market cap of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.04. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.