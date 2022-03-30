Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.08.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

