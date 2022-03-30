Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.08.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

About Tullow Oil (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.