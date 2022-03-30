Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

