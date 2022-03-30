UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €58.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($63.74) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.07 ($83.59).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €55.04 ($60.48) on Monday. Basf has a 12-month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($80.09). The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of €61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

