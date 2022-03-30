UBS Group Begins Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEP.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.46.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$50.43 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$55.40. The stock has a market cap of C$13.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.