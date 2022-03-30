UBS Group Raises M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 275

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.88 on Monday. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

