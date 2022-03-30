UBS Group Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Neutral

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

NYSE:SITE opened at $172.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

