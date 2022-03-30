UDR (NYSE:UDR) Shares Gap Down to $59.52

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.52, but opened at $58.00. UDR shares last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 82,528 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UDR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

