Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $273.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.11. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $276.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

