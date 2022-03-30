United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lessened by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after buying an additional 85,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $365.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.81 and its 200-day moving average is $341.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

