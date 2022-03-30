United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $383.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from higher rental revenues, fleet productivity and absorptions. Fleet productivity was up 10.4% for 2021 from the prior year, depicting better fleet absorption. United Rentals gains from accretive acquisitions and solid end-market demand. Even its 2022 guidance exhibits broad-based growth across the company’s verticals, with persistent growth opportunities for non-residential and industrials verticals including refining, metals and minerals and power projects. Yet, unprecedented supply-chain disruptions are headwinds. Earnings estimates for 2022 have decreased 0.2% over the past 60 days, depicting analysts' concern over the company's prospects.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

NYSE URI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

