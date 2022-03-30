United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average of $194.42. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,040. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

