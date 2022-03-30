United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average of $194.42. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.