Uptrennd (1UP) Price Hits $0.0001

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $42,071.56 and approximately $7.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062532 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.