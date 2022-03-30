Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.