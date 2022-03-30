Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) Upgraded to Buy by SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC VLMTY opened at 38.09 on Tuesday. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of 38.09 and a 12-month high of 40.21.
About Valmet Oyj (Get Rating)
