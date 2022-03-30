Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 31,224 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

