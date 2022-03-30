Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

