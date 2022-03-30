Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.62% of Gladstone Capital worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 31.08%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

