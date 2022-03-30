Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Ellington Financial worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.