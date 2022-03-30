Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $53.71.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
