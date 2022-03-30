Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Increased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,503. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.