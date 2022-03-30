Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.10

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 9290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
