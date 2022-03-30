Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.10

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 9290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

