Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after buying an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,861,000 after buying an additional 146,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.97. 3,862,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,546. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.11 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.04.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

