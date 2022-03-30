VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $506,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 600,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

