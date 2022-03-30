Velas Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Velas has a total market cap of $567.30 million and $11.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003479 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,280,915,724 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

