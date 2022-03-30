Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Trading Up 6.9%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $65.64. Approximately 706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33.

Get Venture alerts:

Venture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.