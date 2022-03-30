VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 33,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,114,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VEON by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

