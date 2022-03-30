Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%.

Shares of Verastem stock remained flat at $$1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,696. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $275.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 143,188 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 431,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 616,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 139,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

