Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $$18.55 during trading on Wednesday. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

