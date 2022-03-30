Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Down to $19.77

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $19.22. Veritone shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 537 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

