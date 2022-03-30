Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

