Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $307.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.