Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $408.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Viant Technology has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $54.96.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 70,592 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Viant Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viant Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $3,248,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

