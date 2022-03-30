Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.38). Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.14 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Viasat by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

