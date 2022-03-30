Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Trading Down 0.1%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCKA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $2,502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 6,116.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 170,414 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,737,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 113,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

