VIDY Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $215,537.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00109020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

