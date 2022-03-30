View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.87. View shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 17,426 shares trading hands.
VIEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.
About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
