View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.87. View shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 17,426 shares trading hands.

VIEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of View by 115.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

