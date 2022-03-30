Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,371 in the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 802,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,827,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 293,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

