Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. Visa has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

