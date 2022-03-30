Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.19. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $786.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 942,088 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 332,634 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 269,155 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.