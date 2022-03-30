Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Volex Plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Company Profile (OTC:VLXGF)

Volex Plc engages in the provision of cabling solutions for servicing consumer electronics, telecommunications, data centers, medical equipment, and the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Power Cords, Cable Assemblies, and Central. The Power Cords segment sells and manufactures electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical & electronic devices and appliances, which include laptop, computers, printers, televisions, power tools and floor cleaning equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.