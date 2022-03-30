Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FAN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Volution Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 434.50 ($5.69). The stock had a trading volume of 161,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,520. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 375 ($4.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 467.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 500.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £860.76 million and a PE ratio of 32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,224.55).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

