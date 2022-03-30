Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to announce $367.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.33 million and the highest is $373.40 million. Vonage reported sales of $332.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $229,285.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock worth $6,701,077. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,906. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -202.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.