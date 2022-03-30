vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of -1.57. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
