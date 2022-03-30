vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of -1.57. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

