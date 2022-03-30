Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.11. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 43,833 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Vycor Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

