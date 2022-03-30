W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.